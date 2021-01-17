Maharashtra Halts Vaccination Till 19 Jan Due to CoWIN Glitch

The Maharashtra government late on Saturday, 16 January, suspended the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state till Tuesday, 19 January, owing to technical glitches in the CoWin software, officials told IANS.

The CoWIN application, which is used to tally the vaccine beneficiaries, was erratic throughout the first day of vaccination on Saturday, delaying the entire vaccination drive at several locations.

In a late night tweet, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner announced that the vaccination drive will remain suspended on 17 and 18 January.

It's mandatory for all to register themselves on the CoWin app before they can be called for the vaccine jab, it added.

Efforts are on to rectify the problems in the CoWin app after which registration will begin and the vaccination drive will resume from Tuesday.