Beaten Inside Mosque, Beard Chopped, Claims Maharashtra Imam; FIR Filed

A 26-year-old imam in Maharashtra's Jalna was allegedly thrashed and his beard was chopped off by three unknown persons inside the premises of a mosque.

The incident allegedly took place in Jalna's Anwa village. Imam Zakir Sayyed Khaja claimed that he was alone in the Jama Masjid at 7:30 pm on Sunday, 26 March, when three masked men entered the mosque, forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', and thrashed him after he refused to do so.

According to the FIR, Khaja alleged that the three men dragged him to an isolated part of the mosque where he was punched and kicked by them, before they allegedly rendered him unconscious by covering his nose with a cloth.