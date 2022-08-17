Maharashtra Govt Asks People To Join Mass Singing of National Anthem on 17 Aug

Maharashtra government organises mass singing of National Anthem on Wednesday
(Photo: iStock)
The Maharashtra government has appealed to the people in the state to sing the national anthem at 11 am on Wednesday, 17 August, as a part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.
The singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state, it said.
It is part of the Union government's Swaraj Mahotsav, the order said.
“Private establishments, traders and even other government departments including those who come under the Union government are also expected to participate in it. Students are expected to gather on open grounds to sing the anthem,” the order said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)