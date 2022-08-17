Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Maharashtra Govt Asks People To Join Mass Singing of National Anthem on 17 Aug

Maharashtra Govt Asks People To Join Mass Singing of National Anthem on 17 Aug

The singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state, the government said.
PTI
India
Published:

Maharashtra government organises mass singing of National Anthem on Wednesday

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra government organises mass singing of National Anthem on Wednesday</p></div>

The Maharashtra government has appealed to the people in the state to sing the national anthem at 11 am on Wednesday, 17 August, as a part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

The singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state, it said.

Participation is mandatory for all state government departments, universities and colleges while citizens are also expected to take part in the singing, said a government order issued last week.
Also Read3 US States Proclaim 15 August as India's Independence Day

It is part of the Union government's Swaraj Mahotsav, the order said.

“Private establishments, traders and even other government departments including those who come under the Union government are also expected to participate in it. Students are expected to gather on open grounds to sing the anthem,” the order said.

Also ReadUS: Human Rights Protesters Clash With Group Celebrating Indian Independence Day

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT