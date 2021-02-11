Maha Guv Denied State Jet; ‘No Personal Use’ says Shiv Sena MP

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not allowed to board the state Government aircraft for his flight from Mumbai to Dehradun, on Thursday, 11 February.

This comes in the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between the Governor and the government in Maharashtra, involving a pending request for the appointment of recommended Vidhan Parishad members in the state.

The Governor’s office has also issued a clarification explaining that he had sought the aircraft as, “He is scheduled to preside over the Official Programme of the Valedictory Function of the 122nd Induction Training Programme of IAS officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie, Uttarakhand at 10:00 am on Friday, 12 February 2021.”



While Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has said he will seek complete information in the matter, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut told ANI that a state government aircraft isn’t to be used for a personal programme outside the state.