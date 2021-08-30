Maha Bans Dahi Handi Celebration: Oppn Parties, Govinda Pathaks Voice Protest

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray government put a ban on 'Dahi Handi' celebrations on Janmashtami for a second consecutive year.

The decision came a week after Chief Minister Thackeray met with the Maharashtra Dahi Handi Utsav Samanway Samiti, and discussed the imminent third wave of COVID-19.

The task force had apprised the CM that Dahi Handi, which involves close human contact and large-scale gatherings, could contribute towards a surge in infections in the state.

However, Opposition parties have resisted the decision of the state government, with the Bharatiya Janata Party asserting that the Maharashtra government is enforcing restrictions on Hindu festivals.