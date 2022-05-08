Maharashtra: 19 Cops Injured During Clashes in Steel Factory; 27 Arrested

Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said that the situation was tense but under control. The official informed that an issue pertaining to the labour union had been going on in the company for a long time but did not divulge any further details.

He further said that several union members entered the factory on Saturday and allegedly beat up some officials and employees and ransacked the premises. A police team rushed to the spot, however, the mob allegedly pelted stones at the security personnel.

Navadkar informed that 19 police officers had been injured and the mob smashed the window panes of 12 police jeeps.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)