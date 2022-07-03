39 Years Without FIR: MP Village Where 250 People Live Like One Big Family

Like hundreds of Indian villages, Hathiwar Khirak has a congregation of kutcha-pucca houses with patches of fields, lots of space, and a hustling environment.

The village falls under Prithvipur police station and the nearest cities are Jhansi on the Uttar Pradesh side and Tikamgarh on the Madhya Pradesh side.

The village has a population of around 60 families of which nearly 150 people are enlisted as voters.