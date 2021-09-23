Madhya Pradesh: 21-Yr-Old Woman Beaten, Eyes Attacked With Acid-Like Chemical

Two villagers from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district were arrested after they were accused of kidnapping and physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman and her brother, and pouring an acid-like substance in the woman's eyes, NDTV reported.

The young woman, hailing from Barauha village, was reportedly referred to a medical college in Rewa for treatment after she suffered severe damage in her eyes.

According to the Panna district's Superintendent of Police, Dharmraj Meena, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter and arrested the two within five hours of the complaint, NDTV reported.

Speaking to reporters, the woman said that she and her brother were abducted and taken to a jungle area, where they were assaulted. As per the NDTV report, the woman said that the kidnappers thought she had helped a girl in the village elope with a man.