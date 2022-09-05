Lucknow: 2 Dead in Massive Fire in Hazratganj Hotel, Several Trapped

At least two people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Monday, 5 September. Rescue operations are underway at the site, with emergency services' officials engaged in evacuating those present in the building.

Fire brigade personnel, police are present at the site and are attempting to douse the fire. Three ambulances and fire tenders are present at the spot.

"So far 10 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, out of which 2 people were brought dead," GS Bajpai, Additional Director of Health, Uttar Pradesh, told reporters.