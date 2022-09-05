Lucknow: 2 Dead in Massive Fire in Hazratganj Hotel, Several Trapped

A massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Monday, 5 September. Rescue operations are underway at the site, with officials of emergency services engaged in evacuating those present in the building.
(Photo: PTI)
At least two people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Monday, 5 September. Rescue operations are underway at the site, with emergency services' officials engaged in evacuating those present in the building.
Fire brigade personnel, police are present at the site and are attempting to douse the fire. Three ambulances and fire tenders are present at the spot.
"So far 10 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, out of which 2 people were brought dead," GS Bajpai, Additional Director of Health, Uttar Pradesh, told reporters.
About 10 people, trapped inside, were pulled out by the police.
The cause of the fire, which erupted around 8am, has not been ascertained yet. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has ordered that the commissioner of Lucknow Division and police commissioner of Lucknow will jointly enquire into causes of the fire incident.
CM Yogi Adityanath visited those injured in the hospital.
"The incident of fire in a hotel in the capital Lucknow is very sad. The concerned officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations expeditiously, and provide all possible help to the affected. Praying to Prabhu Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," Chief Minister Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.
Free treatment will be given to the patients, as per Yogi Adityanath's orders.
"I came to know about the tragic incident of the fire in a hotel in Lucknow. I have inquired about the situation from the local administration. Relief and rescue operations are on. My office is in constant touch with the local administration. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident," Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
