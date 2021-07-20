Low Govt Spending Worsened Health Inequalities in Covid: Oxfam Report

While factors like physical distancing and maintaining proper hygiene play a big part in reducing Covid infections, the report also said that those states that have higher expenditure on health showed a higher recovery rate.

Three states — Assam, Bihar and Goa which have higher GDP expenditure on health showed the highest recovery rate among Indian states, and Telangana which has the highest reduced inequality reported less confirmed cases of Covid.

The report also states that Kerala has made remarkable strides in advancing its healthcare.

The state recorded the highest Human Development Index among the Indian states in 2011 owing to its low Infant Mortality and Maternal Mortality Rates and highest literacy rate.

"Its success on the health front can be attributed to investment in infrastructure, decentralized governance and community engagement with a special focus on public health and primary healthcare," the report read.