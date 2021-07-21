Non-Bailable Warrant Against Congress Leader Salman Khurshid's Wife

In 2012, when Salman Khurshid was a minister in the UPA government, the Trust's office-bearers were accused of corruption and forgery. The signatures of senior officials were allegedly forged. The Trust had claimed that it had organised camps for differently abled children however, they were actually never held. The Khurshids had denied the accusations.

In a probe in June 2017, the Economic Offences Wing started a probe and booked a case against Louise Khurshid and the Trust secretary Athar Farooqui. The charge sheet in the case was filed on 30 December 2019.

The next hearing will be held on 16 August.