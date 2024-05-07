Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting Commences for Phase 3; PM Modi Casts Ballot in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE Updates
(Photo: The Quint)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced at 7:00 am on Tuesday, 7 May, with as many as 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories going to the polls. A total of 1,351 are candidates in the fray.
Voting in a single phase will be held across Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Polling for four seats in Assam, eight in Madhya Pradesh, four in West Bengal, seven in Chhattisgarh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in Bihar will also be held on Tuesday.
Some of the prominent candidates in the fray include:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar)
Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule (Baramati)
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha)
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna)
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri)
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri)
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh)
PM Modi voted at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in the initial hours of polling.
Over 11 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Voting for J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri seat was deferred by the EC from 7 May to 25 May.
A total voter turnout of 66.71 percent was recording during the second phase of voting on 26 April.
(Photo: PTI)
PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah arrive at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to cast their votes.
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station in Guwahati to cast their votes during the 3rd phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
PM Modi casts his ballot at a polling station in Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casted his ballot on Tuesday at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
"Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate," he said while addressing the press.
PM Modi at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday that he is sure of the victory of his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin sister and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction leader Supriya Sule from the Baramati seat.
"The party leaders and the workers who campaign for their candidate always believe that their candidate will win. This is the beginning. It is still not 6pm. I am sure people will support our candidate. This election is for the development of Baramati," he said while addressing the press.
Karnataka BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav was among the first voters to cast their ballots on Tuesday.
Jadhav voted at a polling booth in Kalaburagi. The Congress has fielded Radhakrishna Doddamani, the son-in-law of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, against Yadav from the seat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Tuesday to urge voters to cast their ballots in record numbers.
"Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," he said.
Voting commenced for phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections at 7 AM on Tuesday, 7 May. As many as 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories are going to the polls on Tuesday with 1,351 candidates in the fray.
From the Prajwal Revanna sex abuse scandal to the BJP's walkover win in Surat, a lot has happened in the run-up to this phase of polling.
The main question in this phase is whether the BJP will be able to repeat its domination of these 93 seats or can the Opposition inflict some losses on the BJP.
The figure to note here is that out of the 93 seats voting on 6 May, the BJP and its allies had won 81 in 2019, that is a little less than 90 percent.
The Quint's Political Editor Aditya Menon gives a low-down of all states.
Malda is witnessing a three-way contest and at stake is stalwart Ghani Khan Chowdhury's legacy.
Watch this report by Ishadrita Lahiri to get the mood from the g
"There are families where the son is siding with dada (Ajit Pawar) and the father is with saheb (Sharad Pawar). The differences aren't only in the Pawar family," said Swapnil Kate (40), a resident of Katewadi village in Mahrashtra's Baramati, the ancestral village of Sharad Pawar.
Swapnil, a staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule, had just returned after anchoring an event in a nearby village where Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and MLA Rohit Pawar was the chief guest.
Swapnil's cousin Milind Kate (42), the deputy sarpanch of Katewadi, meanwhile, stands with Ajit Pawar's wife and now Supriya's rival Sunetra.
The dominance of the Pawars on Baramati began 57 years ago when Sharad Pawar first became an MLA from the Baramati Assembly seat which he held undefeated till 1990. Since 1991, the seat is being held by his nephew and now rival Ajit Pawar.
But like Katewadi, most families, villages, and administration in Baramati is now caught in the 'tai vs vahini' battle.
Watch this ground report by Eshwar to get the mood of Baramati.
