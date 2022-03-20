Locals Torch Station in Bettiah After Man Allegedly Killed in Police Custody

Aniruddh Kumar allegedly died in police custody following which the agitated mob torched the local police station and police vehicles.
Ruckus erupted in Bettiah district of Bihar after a man allegedly died in police custody on Saturday, 19 March. Angered by the incident, the villagers torched the Balthar police station along with the police vehicles and policeman died among the ruckus.
The man whose death sparked the violence was identified as Aniruddh Kumar.
According to reports, Aniruddh was picked up by the Balthar police from his home in Aryanagar while he was playing DJ on the occasion of Holi.
The locals have claimed that he died in police custody due to police assault.
The agitated mob torched the police station, and the vehicles present at the station. The mob also reportedly resorted to stone pelting on the people passing by.
The cops initially fled the scene and later returned with additional police force. According to reports, police have claimed that the Aniruddh's death was caused by bee-stings.
Upendra Nath Verma, Superintendent of police, Betthiya district said:
Responding on the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Custodial death in Bettiah is unfortunate, earlier too police have killed people in custody. There's administrative anarchy in Bihar. Assembly speaker has himself claimed that police doesn't listen to him. CM Nitish Kumar can't handle the state," news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.
(With inputs from news agency ANI.)
