Rains in Delhi-NCR disrupt traffic, cause waterlogging in several areas.

Light showers witnessed on Sunday in Delhi and other northern states continued on Monday, 19 July, giving much needed respite from the heat, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain.

According to IMD, the heaviest rainfall was seen in Palam, which received 95.2 mm of rain between 8:30 pm on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday, news agency IANS reported.

This was followed by 62 mm at Lodhi Road and 60.8 mm at Safdarjung.

The minimum temperature was a degree below normal on Monday morning, recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.