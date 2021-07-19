Rains in Delhi-NCR disrupt traffic, cause waterlogging in several areas.
Light showers witnessed on Sunday in Delhi and other northern states continued on Monday, 19 July, giving much needed respite from the heat, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain.
According to IMD, the heaviest rainfall was seen in Palam, which received 95.2 mm of rain between 8:30 pm on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday, news agency IANS reported.
This was followed by 62 mm at Lodhi Road and 60.8 mm at Safdarjung.
The minimum temperature was a degree below normal on Monday morning, recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, the IMD had predicted intense rainfall activity from 18 to 21 July, and in the west coast till 23 July.
Preparation for monsoon will be reviewed by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.
Moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours had been predicted on Sunday. The IMD also warned of casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.
