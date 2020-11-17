Law On ‘Love Jihad’ Soon, 5 Years Jail For Violators: MP Home Min

Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP-ruled state to announce its decision to make a law against 'love jihad'.

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced that his government will enact a strict law to curb ‘love jihad’, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday, 17 November said that the state government is considering to bring legislation against ‘love jihad’.

“Making preparations to introduce Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly. It’ll provide for 5 years of rigorous imprisonment. We’re also proposing that such crimes be declared a cognisable and non-bailable offence” MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra to ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister further stated that marriages taking place out of fraud or by “tempting someone” for religious conversion will be considered null and void. “Those assisting in committing this crime will also be considered a party to the crime,” ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

In February this year, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy had told Parliament that the term ‘love jihad’ is not defined under any existing law and no case has been reported by any central agency.

However, earlier in November, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that a law was necessary to put a stop to “conversions for the sake of marriage”. Karnataka Minister for Tourism and Kannada and Culture CT Ravi on 4 November issued a statement that the state government too would bring in a law criminalising ‘love jihad’.