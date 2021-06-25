Take The Quint’s Weekend Quiz to Find Out How Up-to-Date You Are!
From Covishield’s contract with a foreign nation to Hritik’s new film, have you been tracking the news this week?
Published:
From the developments in BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit to Hrithik Roshan’s new film, have you been tracking the news this week? | (Image: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
From the probe into Bharat Biotech’s vaccine contract with a foreign nation to Hrithik Roshan's new film, have you been tracking the news this week?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)