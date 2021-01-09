Latest News: Senior Cong Leader Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Former External Affairs Minister and Senior Congress leader, Madhavsinh Solanki, who served as the chief minister of Gujarat four times, passed away on Saturday, 9 January at the age of 93.
Ten infants died after a fire broke out in a neo natal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at around 2 am on Saturday, 9 January.
Published: 09 Jan 2021,08:18 AM IST