Latest News: Justice NV Ramana Takes Oath as New CJI

On Saturday, 24 April, Justice NV Ramana took oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI). He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
(Source: ANI)
Two employees of ONGC were rescued after an encounter near the India-Myanmar border in Nagaland on Saturday, 24 April, while a search for the third personnel is underway, Assam police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 24 Apr 2021,11:14 AM IST