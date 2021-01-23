Latest News: PM Modi Addresses Public Meeting in Assam

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in the poll-bound Assam’s Sivasagar district. He distributed land allotment certificated to over one lakh indigenous people in the state. Modi is scheduled to address another event in Kolkata later today.
India has reported 14,256 new COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of people who have received the vaccine stand at 13,90,592.
Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional DCP told ANI that section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Noida till 31 January in view of Republic Day celebrations.
Ahead of the elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold separate events in Kolkata on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Published: 23 Jan 2021,09:22 AM IST