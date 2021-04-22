Latest News: Rupee Slips Below 75 Per USD Level in Early Trade

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Five dead and one person has been injured as a train rammed into some vehicles at manned level crossing whose gates were allegedly not closed at time of incident, reported PTI, quoting police officials.
The rupee opened on a weak note and fell below the 75 per US dollar level in early trade on Thursday, 22 April, as investors fretted over the prospects of stricter lockdown in some parts of the country amid a record surge of cases.
Published: 22 Apr 2021,10:57 AM IST