Latest News: India Reports Over 39k Fresh COVID Cases, 154 Deaths

India reports 39,726 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,15,14,331, as death toll rises by 154 to 1,59,370. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 2,71,282, while total recoveries are at 1,10,83,679.
Delhi's NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital doctors will go on mass casual leave on Friday, the Resident Doctors Association said. This will be followed by a complete indefinite strike from 22 March, in the wake of non-payment of salaries and arrears to resident doctors and DNB trainees.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 19 Mar 2021,09:21 AM IST