Latest News: Russia Detains Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
PM Narendra Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project, via video conferencing today.
(Source: ANI)
Brazilian health regulator ANVISA has approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Britain’s AstraZeneca.
(Source: Reuters)
Police detained prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday, 17 January, after he flew home to Russia from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, triggering a political clash with the West.
(Source: Reuters)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined