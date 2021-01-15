Latest News: Delhi’s Overall AQI Stands at 431

Indonesia Earthquake Flattens Hospital; Patients, Staff Trapped Inside

More than a dozen patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble of a hospital that was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least three people, authorities said.

Delhi's Overall AQI Stands at 431

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 431 (severe category), according to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

BSF Troops Shoot Dead Pak Intruder at Border

Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) detected suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder near the international border in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on Thursday, 14 January. Sensing the imminent threat, troops fired and shot dead the intruder, BSF said.

Published: 15 Jan 2021,07:59 AM IST
