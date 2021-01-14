Latest News: India Reports 16,946 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan handed down up to two years imprisonment to three men for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Punjab province.
(Source: PTI)
India reports 16,946 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking total number of cases to 1,05,12,093, as the death toll rose to 1,51,727. Meanwhile, active cases stand at 2,13,603, while total discharges are at 1,01,46,763.
A team of experts from the World Health Organisation arrived in Wuhan on Thursday to start a highly politicised probe into the origins of the coronavirus, as China reported its first death from COVID-19 in eight months.
(Source: AFP)
Johnson & Johnson is on track to roll out its single-shot coronavirus vaccine in March, and expects to have clear data on how effective it is by the end of this month or early February, the U.S. healthcare company’s chief scientific officer said.
(Source: Reuters)
After the arrest of Sameer Khan on Wednesday, the NCB has intensified its investigation in the drugs case, and multiple teams of the NCB have been conducting raids in Mumbai since last night, the bureau said.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 14 Jan 2021,08:55 AM IST