Latest News: Trolley of Special Train Derails at Mumbai’s CST Stn

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Trolley of Special Train Derails at Mumbai’s CST Station

A trolley of CSMT-Hyderabad special train derailed while departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Central Railway said in a statement. No passenger was reported to be injured. Three trains were short terminated between CSMT-Byculla section, the Central Railway said.

9 Dead, 13 Hurt in Accident in Odisha's Koraput

Nine people died, 13 were injured after a van overturned in Kotput, Koraput district in Odisha, ANI reported.

“Passengers were travelling from Sindhiguda village in Odisha to Kulta village in Chhattisgarh. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment," Madhusudan Mishra, DM Koraput, told ANI.

