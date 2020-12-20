Latest News: Raghav Chadha Appointed AAP Punjab Unit Co-incharge

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha as co-incharge of party's Punjab unit.
(Source: ANI)
Massoud Andarabi, the minister of interior, confirmed that 9 people were killed and 20 more were wounded in the explosion in Kabul today.
(Source: Tolo News)
At an emergency meeting called by PM KP Sharma Oli, Nepal’s council of ministers has recommended to dissolve the Parliament.
(Source: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur as he went to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi in an unscheduled visit.
In a tweet after his visit PM Modi wrote in Gurmukhi, “Paid homage to Shri Guru Teg Bahadur ji today at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. Guru ji did a lot to protect the Hindu religion and gave the message of communal harmony.”
Published: 20 Dec 2020,11:47 AM IST