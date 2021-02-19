Latest News: Indian Reports Spike of Over 13k Cases, 97 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex down by 236 points in opening trade, currently at 51,088. Nifty at 15,058.
(Source: ANI)
India reports 13,193 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,63,394, as death toll rises to 1,56,111. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,39,542, while total discharges are at 1,06,67,741.
According to Kashmir Zone Police, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian’s Badigam and incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. A search is underway.
(Source: ANI)
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi increase by 31 paise and 33 paise, stand at Rs 90.19 per litre and Rs 80.60 per litre respectively.
(Source: ANI)
A fire has broken out at a godown in Manpada, Thane (west) in Maharashtra. Fire tenders are at the spot.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 19 Feb 2021,08:42 AM IST