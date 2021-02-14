Latest News: India Reports 12,194 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 92 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India reports 12,194 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,04,940, as death toll rises to 1,55,642. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,37,567, while total discharges are at 1,06,11,731.
13 people have been killed, while four have been injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Andhra Pradesh’s Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal, Kurnool district. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday and the injured have been admitted to Government General Hospital.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 14 Feb 2021,08:42 AM IST