Latest News: Rahul Gandhi to Begin Bengal Campaign From Today

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
PM Modi will hold a meeting with Education Minister, Secretary and other important officials at 12 pm today to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams, Government of India sources told ANI.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served a notice to West Bengal Minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee asking him to appear before it next week, in connection with I-Core ponzi scam.
(Source: ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will from Wednesday, 14 April, start campaigning in West Bengal, where Assembly elections are being held. Four phases have already been held with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigning aggressively.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
China is planning a mega dam in Tibet which will be able to produce triple the electricity generated by the Three Gorges, the world's largest power station, stoking fears among environmentalists and in India.
(Source: AFP)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 14 Apr 2021,10:01 AM IST