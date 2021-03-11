Latest News: AAP’s Raghav Chadha Tests Positive for COVID-19

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew in two more districts in the state. The two districts where the night curfew has been imposed include Kalyan Dombivli, and Nandurbar.
Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
India reports 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,12,85,561, as death toll rises to 1,58,189. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,89,226, while total recoveries are at 1,09,38,146.
Nine people were killed and three seriously injured when a Scorpio vehicle rammed into a container on Thursday morning in the Etmadpur area in Agra.
Police said eight died on the spot, while the ninth succumbed to injuries in the S.N. Medical College emergency ward. The registration number of the SUV is of Jharkhand and the deceased are yet to be identified.
The Congress has released a list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, and appointed senior leaders Mohan Prakash and Jaydev Jena as special observers. Earlier, the Congress had released a list of 40 candidates.
According to the new list, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan will contest from Nalbari while Misbahul Islam Laskar will be trying his luck from Borkhola.
Maharashtra ATS has recorded the statement of Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case, an officer said.
