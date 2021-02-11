Latest News: India Reports Nearly 13k COVID-19 Cases, 108 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India reports 12,923 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,08,71,294, as death toll rises to 1,55,360. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,42,562, while total discharges are at 1,05,73,372.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today regarding the ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 11 Feb 2021,09:34 AM IST