Latest News: India Reports Nearly 18k Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India reports 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,12,62,707, as death toll rises to 1,58,063. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,84,598, while total recoveries are at 1,09,20,046.
A Patiala-based warehousing and storage company has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to be issued to the central and Punjab governments to relocate or remove the protesters who have occupied its warehouse in Patiala thereby debarring the petitioner from carrying on its business.
(Source: Bar & Bench)
Published: 10 Mar 2021,08:26 AM IST