Latest News: 2 PILs Filed Before Calcutta HC Over WB CISF Firing

Two PILs have been filed before the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial probe into the incident of firing by CISF personnel in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on polling day that led to death of four people.
(Source: PTI)
A minibus skidded off a mountainous road in Jammu and Kashmir, and fell into a river in Doda district. The incident claimed seven lives.
(Source: PTI)
