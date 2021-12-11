Late Footballer Maradona's Stolen Watch Found in Assam

Image of the watch which was recovered from Assam resident Wazid Hussein.
(Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa)
"Assam police has recovered a watch belonging to legendary footballer late Diego Maradona in possession of one Assam resident Wazid Hussein. The watch is believed to had been worn by Maradona and went missing from Dubai.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his twitter posted about a watch being recovered from a Dubai-returned Assam resident today. The watch worth nearly Rs 20 lakh was recovered from Wazid Hussein who used to work in Dubai and has returned to Assam recently.
Assam CM was first to inform about the police action on the matter. In his twitter account he wrote, "In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken."
Diego Armando Maradona was an Argentian footballer who is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. He reportedly succumbed to heart attack in November 2020.
Assam's Director General of Police Jyoti Mahanta said the watch was one of many personal items of the late Diego Maradona which was being kept in a safe.
The DGP had also tweeted about the watch being recovered on his handle saying, "A costly Hublot watch... Maradona... Dubai... Assam Police. Looks like random words, don't they? But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between #DubaiPolice and @assampolice."
Wazid Hussein was working as security guard in the company where Diego Maradona's belongings were being kept. In August 2021, he sought permission to return to his home in India citing his father's sickness.
During 2010 FIFA world cup, Diego Maradona wore the Hublot watches as the watch brand released Maradona Big Bang Chronograph Limited Edition.
The watch has Maradona's victory picture with his arms raised engraved on the back of it. It also has the footballer's signature and jersey number 10 is inscribed on the sub-dial. Hublot only made 250 units of Maradona's Big Bang Chronograph watches which sold out very fast during the FIFA 2010 world cup.
