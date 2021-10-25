Lalu Yadav Returns to Patna, Mocks Congress Party in Run Up to Bihar Bypolls

In the past few days, the Congress Party in Bihar and the RJD have sparred with each other about the reservation of two seats that both parties would contest in the upcoming Bihar bypolls.

The rift has been especially bitter over Kusheshwar Asthan constituency in the Darbhanga district, which the Congress thought it would contest alone, as per the agreement of the Congress-RJD alliance.

A war of words ensured after the RJD ended fielding a candidate in Kusheshwar Asthan.