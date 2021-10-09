Ladakh Standoff: India, China to Hold 13th Round of Military Talks on 10 October

The 13th round of high-level military commander-level talks between India and China on the disengagement process at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 10 October, news agency PTI reported.

This round of dialogue will be held in the Chinese territory of Chushul-Moldo Border on Sunday. This meet comes after nearly a 15-month-long standoff at eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Express reported that Lieutenant General PGK Menon, Commander of XIV Corps, will be representing the Indian delegation.