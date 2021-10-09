Ladakh Standoff: India, China to Hold 13th Round of Military Talks on 10 October

India and China to hold 13th round of Military talks.
(Illustration by Aroop Mishra)
The 13th round of high-level military commander-level talks between India and China on the disengagement process at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 10 October, news agency PTI reported.
This round of dialogue will be held in the Chinese territory of Chushul-Moldo Border on Sunday. This meet comes after nearly a 15-month-long standoff at eastern Ladakh.
The Indian Express reported that Lieutenant General PGK Menon, Commander of XIV Corps, will be representing the Indian delegation.
Naravane said that if Chinese military continues with its deployment, the Indian Army will also maintain its presence similar what the People's Liberation Army has done.
News agency ANI reported that the resolution of friction point at Hot Springs will also be discussed during the talks.
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, in a media briefing, had said that it expected China to work towards early resolution of the remaining issue along the LAC in eastern Ladakh by fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.
Till now, more than 12 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were held between India and China, but the tensions still continue even as there has been some disengagement between the two countries.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI, Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)