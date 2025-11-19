Laadli Awards: Quint's 'Kaurs of 1984' & Bengali Film Industry Exposé Win Big

For decades, the Sikh women of Trilokpuri have carried the weight of a massacre the nation tried to forget. They watched husbands and sons dragged out and killed. They survived sexual violence, fire, mobs, and a state that looked away. And yet, through grief and crushing poverty, they raised their families, preserved testimonies, and kept fighting for justice in a system designed to exhaust them.

The Kaurs of 1984 honours these women — their courage, their stubborn memory, their refusal to let silence swallow the truth. It documents how accountability came only through their persistence, and how even 40 years later, justice remains unfinished.