K Subramanian Steps Down From CEA Post After Completion of 3 Year Tenure

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ KV Subramanian)
Chief Economic Adviser of India Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday, 7 October, announced that he is stepping down from his post, news agency ANI reported.
Subramanian's announcement comes following the completion of three-year tenure.
"I've decided to return back to academia following completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as CEA, GoI," he was quoted as saying.
(With inputs from ANI)
