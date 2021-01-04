Krishna Ella Slams Poonawalla’s ‘Safe, Like Water’ Vaccine Remark

After CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla on Sunday, 3 January told NDTV that only Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca had proven efficacy, saying that other vaccine candidates, including Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, were “safe, just like water”, the chairman of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella retorted in a press conference on Monday.
“If I am wrong, tell me. Some companies have branded me like 'water'. I want to deny that. We are scientists,” he added.
He also claimed that Bharat Biotech “had the only BSL-3 (bio-safety level 3) production facility in the world" adding that it also has “tremendous experience in vaccines.”
On Sunday, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was given approval for "restricted use in emergency situation in public interest." This decision led to critics highlighting a lack of its efficacy data.
However, Dr Ella said that granting emergency use authorisation after completion of phase two trials is a common medical practice.
According to him, Covaxin’s criticism was on account of Bharat Biotech being an Indian company. “I don't know why Indian companies are targeted by everyone in the world,” he said in the virtual press meet.
Further, he indicated that Covaxin’s phase 3 trial data would be available in March 2021, at a time when India will be well into the vaccination drive.
