'Pilots Failed To Go Around,' Says Report on 2020 Kozhikode Air Crash

A year after an Air India Express flight crashed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport – killing 21 on board, including the two pilots – a report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has now said that the probable cause behind the mishap could be "non adherence to standard operating procedures," reports PTI.

The 257-page report prepared by the AAIB said that the flight not only overshot the landing mark, but also failed to go around.