'Pilots Failed To Go Around,' Says Report on 2020 Kozhikode Air Crash

21 people on board were killed in the crash after the aircraft overshot the landing mark.
Photo: PTI
A year after an Air India Express flight crashed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport – killing 21 on board, including the two pilots – a report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has now said that the probable cause behind the mishap could be "non adherence to standard operating procedures," reports PTI.
The 257-page report prepared by the AAIB said that the flight not only overshot the landing mark, but also failed to go around.
The report also pointed points out that the role of systemic failures cannot be overlooked.
"A large number of similar accidents/ incidents that have continued to take place, more so in AIXL, reinforce existing systemic failures within the aviation sector," the report said.
It also added that these usually occur due to "prevailing safety culture that give rise to errors, mistakes and violation of routine tasks performed by people operating within the system."
On 7 August 2020, A total of 184 passengers and six crew members were on board the flight – operated by a Boeing 737-800 – which was returning from Dubai.
The aircraft was descending into Kozhikode amid heavy rain and strong winds, and as a result, the pilots could not land on Runway 28 in the first attempt, reports the Times of India.
According to the report, flight operations were moved in the other direction and the runway in use was changed to number 10, instead of 28. While there were heavy headwinds on runway 28, number 10 was marked by strong tailwinds.
The report adds that when the air traffic controller suggested runway 10 for landing "the commander accepted without careful deliberation.’’
Published: undefined