Kolkata Civic Polls: TMC Heads for Sweeping Victory, Wins 89 of 144 Seats

The KMC elections were held on 19 December. A total of 40,48,357 voters were eligible to vote in the elections, in which over 950 candidates were contesting.

The election, previously due to be held in April-May 2020, was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19.

As per PTI, over 23,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to ensure that the voting process was conducted smoothly on Sunday.

“We are ready to hold a peaceful election. We have the support of the state police force and attempts are being made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” reported The Indian Express, quoting Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra.

The Station Election Commission had declared 1,139 polling centres as “sensitive.”