12-Year-Old Boy Among 2 Killed in Building Fire in Kolkata

At least two people, including a 12-year-old boy, died in a fire that broke out in an eight-storey residential building in Kolkata on Friday, 16 October.

An official told NDTV that the boy had jumped off from the first floor amid panic. The official added that the body of an old woman was also recovered from a flat.

The fire started at the metre box on the ground floor of the building located at Ganesh Chandra Avenue and was brought under control after 10 fire tenders reached the spot.

Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose told PTI that all other residents of the building were rescued and cooling operations were being undertaken. About 50 families live in that building, as per NDTV’s report.