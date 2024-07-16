Mosque Attacked, Homes Torched at Kolhapur's Vishalgad Fort Over Encroachment

Communal tensions heated up in Kolhapur after a mob allegedly attacked homes of local residents, vandalised a mosque, and thrashed villagers on the foothills of the historic Vishalgad fort while demanding removal of illegal encroachments on Sunday, 14 July.

The clashes erupted after former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje called upon his supporters to march to the fort in a bid to protest against the inaction of the authorities over illegal encroachments. The fort is located in Shahuwadi of Kolhapur district, about 75 kms from Kolhapur city.