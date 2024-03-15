In Photos: Farmers Reiterate MSP Demand at Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat in Delhi

24-year-old Mukesh Jyani, a farmer growing peanuts in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, too complained that he was not getting the MSP for his crop. He claimed that though the MSP for peanut is Rs 6,350 per quintal, he was being forced to sell it for Rs 5,000 per quintal. “I have total crop of 200 quintals. So, if you calculate, I made losses worth Rs 2,70,000 this season,” he mourned.

He even alleged that he had not got a single rupee in claims despite giving regular premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).