'Saw Women, Kids Collapse of Thirst': Attendees Recall Horrors at Kharghar Event

"I got as many relatives as I could out of the venue and into the bus, but one of my relatives called me to tell me that my uncle who was left behind has collapsed. We rushed him to the hospital," said Nilesh Pathak, whose uncle Kailash Dabhade (45) is recuperating from a stroke at the Navi Mumbai civic hospital.

The family – one of the thousands of staunch supporters of social activist and reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari – had come to Navi Mumbai from Lonavala on Sunday, 16 April, where Dharmadhikari was conferred with the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.