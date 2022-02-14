Kerala Trekker Who Got Stuck on Hill Booked for Trespassing in Prohibited Area

Days after 23-year-old R Babu fell and got trapped in a crevice in Kerala's Malampuzha mountains, the youth and three of his friends who had gone trekking in the hills were booked by the Kerala Forest Department on Monday, 14 February.

Babu, who had been rescued by the army, has been booked under Section 27 of the Kerala Forests Act (penalties for trespass or damage in Reserved Forests and acts prohibited in such forests) along with his friends, The News Minute reported.