Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Elephant in Kerala Surrenders After 1.5 Years

The animal belonged to the Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad and ate the fruit in the forest area near Palakkad-Malappuram border. When she bit into the fruit stuffed with firecrackers, she was grievously injured. Her upper and lower jaws as well as tongue were mangled.

The elephant died standing in a river, and there was a lot of outrage over the death of the animal. The international animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection, had written to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and local authorities seeking swift and strong action against the culprits.

The Humane Society International, India had even offered a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for information about the accused and their arrest and conviction.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)