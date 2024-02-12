Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 Result Today: Prize Money Details On 12 February

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 Result Today: Prize Money Details On 12 February

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 result for Monday, 12 February 2024 is listed below. Check all winning details below.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 prize money details are listed below.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 Result for Monday, 12 February, has been declared on the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000. The second prize is Rs 5,00,000. Prize money varies among all the winners.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 for Monday, 12 February 2024.

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow the below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, Monday, 12 February 2024.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Win Win W 756 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 12/02/2024.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

