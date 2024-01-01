Kerala Lottery Result Today on 1 January 2024: Win Win W 750 Prize Money Detail

The Kerala State Lottery Department has been conducting weekly lotteries since 1967. Win Win W lottery draw is held every Monday by the concerned authorities. Besides, daily lotteries, the Kerala State Lotteries are conducted on special occasions like Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu, Christmas, Summer, and More.

The result of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 750 has been declared today on Monday, 1 January 2024 at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be issued after 4 pm. The PDF will mention all important details like winner names, prize money, winning numbers, and more. The first prize money of Win Win W 750 is Rs 75,00,000. The winning amount varies among different winners.