Kerala Lottery Result Today on 1 January 2024: Win Win W 750 Prize Money Detail

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 750 prize money details are listed below.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala State Lottery Department has been conducting weekly lotteries since 1967. Win Win W lottery draw is held every Monday by the concerned authorities. Besides, daily lotteries, the Kerala State Lotteries are conducted on special occasions like Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu, Christmas, Summer, and More.
The result of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 750 has been declared today on Monday, 1 January 2024 at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be issued after 4 pm. The PDF will mention all important details like winner names, prize money, winning numbers, and more. The first prize money of Win Win W 750 is Rs 75,00,000. The winning amount varies among different winners.
The prize money of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 750 on Monday, 1 January 2024 is as follows:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Follow the below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 750 Result today, Monday, 1 January 2024.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 750 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –1/1/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)