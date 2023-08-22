Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 379 Today: Prize List For 22 August 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 379 Today: Prize List For 22 August 2023

The first prize money amount of Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 is Rs Rs 75,00,000.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw is being held on 22 August 2023.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala lottery sambad&nbsp;Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw is being held on 22 August 2023.</p></div>

Kerala lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS are released every Tuesday thus the Sthree Sakthi SS 379 for 22 August will be declared on the official website. The result is released in PDF format with other details like the prize money, winner names, and other winning details that are uploaded by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at keralalotteries.com, after 4 PM.

The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 PM while the results are made available in detail after 4 PM. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

All winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 379 lottery draw can claim their winnings within 30 days of the results being declared. They can claim the lottery prize by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials.

The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Also ReadWordle 794 Answer Today on 22 August 2023: Hints & Clues To Find Word of the Day

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 Prize Money for 22 August 2023

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Download Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 Results?

  • Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on 'Lottery Results' on the homepage page

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on the screen.

  • Select the Sthree Sakthi SS 379 lottery/draw number in front of the draw date -- 22/08/2023.

  • Click on the view button.

  • The result will appear in PDF form on your screen.

  • Check all the information like winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important details.

  • Download and save a copy of the result for future use.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How to Win Free Gifts on 22 August

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT